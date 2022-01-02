Colts vs Raiders Week 17: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

For the Colts, Sunday is another must-win game. A win will officially put Indianapolis in the playoffs. A loss puts them on the brink of elimination on the road in Jacksonville.

Trust me, it’s far better for the Colts to get it done this week than to tempt fate against a team that has managed to play them close or beat them seemingly once per year, no matter how bad they’re supposed to be.

A win on Sunday and a Tennessee Titans loss would keep the AFC South on the table, at least mathematically. A loss hands the Titans the division with a week to play.

While the Colts and Raiders do not play each other every year, there have been some pretty iconic moments in the history of this series. Here are a few:

Peyton Manning’s second-longest career run to seal the game:

Who remembers this play? Peyton Manning slides down at the 3 yard line to make sure the Raiders don’t get the ball back. pic.twitter.com/cQ4YvIV04L — Cody Felger (@CPFelger55) August 10, 2019

Mo Alie-Cox’s one-handed TD reception - the first of his career

I still can't believe Mo Alie-Cox made this catch. #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/0NyRFm4ar5 — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) July 17, 2019

Kenny Moore doing his best Mo Alie-Cox impression - best INT of his career

Kenny Moore — one of the most underrated players in all of football — just made one of the best one-handed interceptions you'll see.



WOW. pic.twitter.com/1Y8PKwoLhx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 13, 2020

Given the history, no matter the score, this game should include at least a spectacular play or two. Add the obvious playoff implications for the Colts, potentially sealing a rather historic turnaround from a disastrous start to the season — including some painful blown leads and overtime losses — and this should be one worth watching.

Here’s how to catch this week’s action.

Game Time

1:00 PM EDT Sunday, January 2nd

Location

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Capacity: 70,000

TV Channel

Regional Channel: FOX

Play-by-play: Kenny Albert

Color analyst: Jonathan Vilma

Sideline Reporter: Sara Walsh

Radio

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM.

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Odds

According to DraftsKings Sportsbook, the Colts are 8-point home favorites.

Referee Assignment

Brad Rogers

Enemy Blog

Silver and Black Pride

Twitter

Follow @StampedeBlue for the complete Colts coverage.

Facebook

Like Stampede Blue on Facebook!

Podcasts

Follow our hosts on Twitter: Chris Shepherd | Stephen Reed

Stampede Blue Podcast Links:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Colts Cast YouTube Channel | Stampede Radio YouTube Channel | Google | Spotify

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.