Colts vs. Raiders, Open Thread

The 9-6 Indianapolis Colts will host the 8-7 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, with both teams hoping to either secure a playoff spot or keep their playoff hopes alive.

In the Colts’ case, a win would officially clinch a playoff berth. The Raiders, who are currently on the outside looking in, will likely have to win out in order to make the postseason.

Look for Indy to lean on its best player on offense, Jonathan Taylor, early and often. The same can be said for Las Vegas, who will likely lean on running back Josh Jacobs.

Colts’ quarterback Carson Wentz officially cleared the NFL’s COVID protocol and will be the starter against the Raiders, which is big for Indy considering the alternative would’ve been rookie Sam Ehlinger making his first-ever NFL start.

While the Colts have got back several key starters from the COVID list over the last few days, the Raiders will be without star tight end Darren Waller. Indy has had trouble defending the tight end all season, so Waller’s absence could work in the defenses favor.

Sunday’s game is simple for Indy: Take care of business on your home turf and you’re in the playoffs for a second straight season.