Indianapolis Colts Week 17 Inactives

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Among those inactive include left tackle Eric Fisher, running back Marlon Mack, safety Andrew Sendejo, wide receiver Mike Strachan, defensive end Ben Banogu and offensive lineman Will Fries.

Fourth year offensive lineman Matt Pryor will start in place of Fisher, who’s out for a due to multiple injuries. Sendejo continues to work through the league’s concussion protocol and will miss a second straight game. Both Mack, Strachan and Banogu have been listed as inactive for another week and are becoming regulars on the inactive list.

The Colts will also be without long snapper Luke Rhodes who is currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Whereas tight end Jack Doyle is good to go despite missing two practices this week.

Currently 9-6 on the season, the Colts are looking to punch their playoff ticket for a second straight season and will have to get past a very good Raiders’ team (8-7) at home to get their place in the playoffs secured.