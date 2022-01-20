Colts Sign OT Jordan Murray to Reserve/Future Contract

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team has signed offensive tackle Jordan Murray to a Reserve/Future contract.

The Colts originally worked out Murray in late December.

Via Colts.com:

Murray, 6-9, 325 pounds, started nine regular season games and two postseason contests at both tackle positions with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in 2021. In 2020, he saw action in The Spring League with the Generals. Murray participated in rookie mini-camp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Collegiately, Murray saw action in 44 games (34 starts) along the offensive line at North Texas (2015-18). He earned Conference USA All-Conference honorable mention recognition in 2016 and 2017.

The Colts actually had quality offensive tackle depth last season—as a surprise change, with the emergence of 4th-year swing-tackle Matt Pryor, who made 4 starts at offensive tackle, and was acquired along with a 2022 7th round pick for the Colts 2022 6th round pick last offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Pryor set to hit free agency, the Colts presumably would like to re-sign him, but cannot quit kicking the tires on potential extra offensive tackle depth regardless—especially with starting veteran left tackle Eric Fisher also an imminent free agent.

If nothing else, Murray is a big bodied offensive tackle that can eat practice reps and potentially create additional competition during OTAs and training camp—pushing for a possible 53-man roster spot.