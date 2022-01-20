Colts OC Marcus Brady Named Head Coach of West Team in 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady has been announced as the head coach of the West team in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be held February 3, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada:

We’re excited to have @Colts OC Marcus Brady as Head Coach of the West team.



Coach Brady has distinguished himself as a terrific coach and leader, especially with his strong track record of developing elite @NFL players. pic.twitter.com/80EKrFzmIO — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 20, 2022

It’s worth noting that Colts tight ends coach Klayton Adams will also be serving as the West team’s offensive coordinator—coaching alongside Brady.

The 42 year old Brady just finished his first season as Colts offensive coordinator, having previously served as the quarterbacks coach (2019-20) and assistant quarterbacks coach (2018) in Indianapolis.

With Colts head coach Frank Reich primarily handling the offensive play-calling for Indianapolis, this could be a good chance for Brady to showcase his talents as one of the young offensive-minded NFL coaches with a promising future.

The former CFL quarterback has a chance to work with potential NFL prospects, which could provide the Colts a ‘leg-up’ on the competition and could definitely provide general manager Chris Ballard additional inside intel— who’s armed with limited draft capital this year, especially when looking to uncover possible undrafted rookie free agent gems.

Either way, we’re confident Brady (and Adams) will be a strong representative for the Colts franchise.