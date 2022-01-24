Three Colts Players Named Among PFWA’s 2021 All-NFL and/or All-AFC Teams

The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced its 2021 All-NFL and All-AFC teams, and three Indianapolis Colts players were among the star-studded squads:

To the surprise of no one, Colts’ 2nd-year running back Jonathan Taylor made the All-NFL (and All-AFC team), as the 2021 NFL First-Team All-Pro led the league in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), and rushing touchdowns (18), while still averaging a robust 5.5 yards per carry average (8th most in the league) despite a heavy, heavy workload.

Meanwhile, Darius Leonard earned All-AFC honors as a listed ‘middle linebacker’ despite playing the ‘Will’ for the Colts. The fellow 2021 NFL First-Team All-Pro finished the season with 122 tackles (75 solo), 4 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defensed, 8 forced fumbles, and 3 fumble recoveries. ‘The Maniac’ was a living, breathing takeaway machine.

Last but not least, Quenton Nelson, who made 13 starts for the Colts in 2021, also received a nod on the All-AFC Team. An NFL Second-Team All-Pro in 2021, Nelson didn’t have his best career season—battling through injuries and COVID-19, but he still played at a Pro Bowl level—helping to pave running lanes for Taylor and often, what was a dominant Colts ground game (while surrendering just a sack and 15 QB pressures in pass protection on the season).

Honestly, given how recognized some of the Colts players individually were this season, it’s still shocking that the team’s season ended in such abrupt, devastating fashion. After all, it was a Colts team with 7 NFL Pro Bowlers, 5 NFL All-Pros, and now, 3 PFWA All-Honors teams recipients.

Hopefully, those Horseshoe standouts stay just as hungry for 2022—on what could hopefully be a Colts redemption tour of sorts.