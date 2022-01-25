Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Provides Encouraging Update in Achilles Recovery

Per his personal Instagram account, Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon seems to be progressing in his rehabilitation from a season-ending torn Achilles:

The 2nd-year safety suffered the devastating injury in the Colts’ Week 6 loss against the Tennessee Titans but was in the midst of standout season for Indianapolis, having recorded 34 tackles (27 solo), 2 tackles for loss, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble during 6 starts.

In particular, Blackmon’s hard-hitting as a tackler and ability to accelerate quickly to the football downhill added another element of physicality and toughness to the Colts once stingy run defense, as he received a +81.1 run defense grade (via PFF)—which was the 11th best among all NFL safeties.

While the Colts’ patchwork safety group fared better than reasonably expected in Blackmon’s lengthy absence—as veterans such as Andrew Sendejo and Jahleel Addae filled in at various times for spot-start duty, Indianapolis definitely missed Blackmon’s dynamic ballhawk playmaking and speed at the backend of its secondary.

That being said, there are definitely encouraging updates in his recovery right now, and it appears he’ll be fully ready to go for the start of the 2022 regular season.