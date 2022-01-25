Colts Team Owner Jim Irsay Makes Pointed Message—About Points

Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay was back at it again on social media, this time delivering a pointed message about . . . points:

You can see,clear as day,in The Final 8 NFL Team Playoffs…you need a QB and Offense,who can score 30 or more in Regulation…and a Defense that can hold an opponent under 30! — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 25, 2022

For what it’s worth, the Colts offense only scored 30 or more points in 7 of 17 (41.2%) regular season game, while the Indy defense allowed less than 30 points in 13 of 17 such games (76.5%).

While the Colts defense still needs to upgrade its pass rush, and to a lesser extent, the secondary, the larger issues going forward for Indianapolis are clearly on offense.

The Colts are in an AFC that’s loaded with young star quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson.

At times, Indianapolis is going to have to put up points and get into a shootout to win, and that’s a legitimate concern with Carson Wentz, if the Colts choose to ‘run it back’ with him:

Carson Wentz is 12-38-1 (.245) when his team allows 21+ points.



He's never finished a win in his career where the opponent got to 28 points before his team did.



You'll never do better than a close divisional round loss with him at QB. https://t.co/DHXrHT472W — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) January 25, 2022

While it’s not an ‘apples-to-apples’ comparison, for a legendary ‘GOAT’ reference:

Peyton Manning: 89-0 when his team allows fewer than 17 points in a game he finishes. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) February 8, 2016

However, it would be unfair to solely pin all of the Colts’ lack of playmaking and putting up points on Wentz, as this is a roster that is devoid of dynamic weapons at receiver collectively regardless.

Even if the team did pull off a blockbuster and land either a Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers via trade, this roster still needs at least another big play weapon in the passing game.

Beyond soon-to-be 3rd-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr.—who finished with 1,082 receiving yards, it’s a Colts offense that was the only NFL team in 2021 to not have two receivers eclipse 400+ total receiving yards on the season.

It’s a Colts offense whose arguably second biggest playmaking receiver is a running back: Nyheim Hines.

The Colts need a playmaker at either wide receiver or tight end right now—maybe both.

On the 2021 season, per Sharp Football Analysis, the Colts ranked 2nd in explosive run rates at 14%, and just 20th in the NFL in explosive pass rates at 8%.

It’s a unit that struggles to generate big plays and put up points in the passing game—and consistently to end the season, even move the sticks.

Those numbers will certainly have to change, if you get Jim Irsay’s point.