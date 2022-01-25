Report: Colts’ DC Matt Eberflus a ‘Top Finalist’ for Chicago Bears’ Head Coach Position

While the head coach and general manager search still continues for some teams around the league, there are a few who could make a decision here in the near future.

Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has been on the Chicago Bears’ radar for some time for their vacant head coach position.

The Bears hired former Kansas City Chiefs’ executive of player personnel Ryan Poles Tuesday and will now look to find a replacement for former head coach Matt Nagy, which could be Eberflus.

According to Adam Jahns, a Senior writer for The Athletic who covers the Bears, Eberflus is scheduled to have a second interview with Chicago on Wednesday and is considered a ‘top finalist’ for their head coach position.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is still considered a top finalist for the Bears’ head coach opening. According to a source, he’s still set to meet with the team — which will soon include Ryan Poles — tomorrow. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) January 25, 2022

Eberflus is one of three finalists for the position. Former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn are the others.

If the Bears were to hire Eberflus, there would be plenty of candidates for the Colts to choose from. Vic Fangio, Brain Flores and Don “Wink” Martindale are a few highly respected names that are still currently available.

Interestingly enough, former Colts general manager Bill Polian was “pushing for a Matt Eberflus and Morocco Brown combination” for Chicago’s head coach and general manager duo, according to Mike Garafolo.

There's a lot of talk Bill Polian was pushing for a Matt Eberflus/Morocco Brown combo for the #Bears but Ryan Poles has absolutely impressed them. He's firmly in the mix. https://t.co/tKnQ6IT5Eu — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 22, 2022

We now know that Poles has been hired as the general manager, but Eberflus clearly remains in the running for Chicago’s head coaching position, given that he’s one of three finalists.