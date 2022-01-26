Report: Brian Baker out as Colts defensive line coach

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker will not return in 2022:

News with @HolderStephen: Colts defensive line coach Brian Baker won't be back next season, source said.



Could be more changes coming, too, if Matt Eberflus gets a head coaching job. Currently a finalist in Chicago and Jacksonville. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 26, 2022

This is a move most Colts fans saw coming after Baker’s unit failed to show signs of improvement as the season wore on before becoming a complete liability at the end of the season. So for the second time in two seasons the Indianapolis Colts are hunting for a new defensive line coach.

If Matt Eberflus isn’t given a head coaching job, all eyes will be on Rod Marinelli to fill the hole Baker leaves as Marinelli is close with both Eberflus and general manager Chris Ballard. If Eberflus does get a head job, the Colts could see a near complete overhaul of it’s defensive coaches.

This was the first domino to fall in what could be an offseason of massive change on the defensive side of the ball for the Colts.

No matter what happens next, we will always have this moment to remember Brian Baker: