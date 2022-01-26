Colts Ink TE Nikola Kalinic to Reserve/Future Contract

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has signed former CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats tight end Nikola Kalinic:

Via Colts.com: Kalinic, 6-4, 245 pounds, played in 30 regular season games in two seasons (2019, 2021) with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. In 2021, he saw action in all 14 regular season games and finished with 11 receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown. Kalinic was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the second round (10th overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft. Collegiately, Kalinic appeared in 31 games in four seasons (2015-18) at York University and caught 38 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns. In 2018, he became the first player in school history to be named to the Ontario University Athletics all-star team twice in one season. Kalinic was named OUA first-team all-star on offense and special teams. He was named OUA second-team all-star on offense in 2017.

Coincidentally, the Colts also signed Kalinic’s ex-Hamilton Tiger-Cats teammate, offensive tackle Jordan Murray, last week. Indianapolis is clearly tapping into the football talent pool ‘North of the Border’ for potential early offseason additions.

At tight end, the Colts could have some significant turnover, as longtime veteran starter Jack Doyle is contemplating retirement, while 4th-year tight end Mo Alie-Cox is set to become a free agent—although Indianapolis will presumably attempt to re-sign him if the market price is right.

The only tight end from last year’s 53-man active roster who’s a safe bet to be back is rookie tight end Kylen Granson—who serves as the ‘move’ receiving threat.

Should Kalinic impress in OTAs and training camp, there might be an opening or two at tight end that may help his chances of earning a roster spot entering the 2022 regular season.