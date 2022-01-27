Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor, LG Quenton Nelson and LB Darius Leonard Named to PFWA All-AFC Team

Indianapolis Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor, left guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-AFC team for the 2021 season.

Taylor is a first-time selection for PFWA’s All-AFC and All-NFL team, and his second season was one of the best the league has ever seen from a running back.

During his historic 2021 campaign, Taylor set the record for most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns by a Colts running back in a single season, eclipsing Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James, and led the NFL with both 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Leonard was selected to the All-AFC team for a third consecutive season (2019-2021). And like Taylor, Leonard’s impact on the field and overall productivity this past season speaks for itself.

The All-Pro linebacker accounted for more than a third of the Colts’ 33 turnovers this past season, as he led the NFL with eight forced fumbles and tied Cincinnati Bengals’ linebacker, Logan Wilson, with four interceptions.

Left guard Quenton Nelson is a four-time selection for the All-AFC team (2018-2021). Through his four seasons, Nelson has surrendered only one sack and played an extremely significant role in helping to pave running lanes for Jonathan Taylor this past season.

To many, Nelson is considered one of the league’s best all-around guards and will likely look to ink a long-term extension with Indianapolis at some point this offseason.