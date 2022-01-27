Breaking News: Colts’ DC Matt Eberflus To Be Hired as Chicago Bears’ Head Coach

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is being hired by the Chicago Bears as their next head coach, according to Adam Schefter.

Eberflus was a finalist for two different head coaching vacancies, including both the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. The former defensive coordinator has expressed interest in becoming a head coach for some time, and now he’ll get his opportunity under new general manager Ryan Poles.

In his four-year tenure as the Colts’ defensive coordinator, Eberflus’ defense has put up solid numbers, both against the run and in pass coverage and has ranked inside the top 10 in three of his four seasons. Under Eberflus, the Colts’ defense ranked second in the NFL last season in turnovers forced with 33 and were top five in rushing yards allowed per game in 2020 as well.

Now that Eberflus has been hired as the Bears’ next head coach, Indy will be looking for his replacement, whether through promoting someone in-house or exploring other available candidates.

According to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic, Indy’s defensive coordinator position will draw a lot of interest given their young nucleus of pieces. “I bet they look beyond just the staff in-house,” Keefer adds.

The sense I’ve gotten: there will be a lot of interest in the Colts’ DC vacancy, and when it comes to candidates, I bet the they look beyond just the staff in-house. Some big names out there, and this is talented unit, with the likes of Buckner, Leonard, Moore and others. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 27, 2022

It makes sense the Colts’ defensive coordinator position would be of significant interest to available candidates. Indy had seven players earn Pro Bowl selections in 2021, three of whom were defensive players in DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore.

With the Colts now looking for a new defensive coordinator, it’ll be interesting to follow their approach and see which direction they go. There are plenty of qualified, proven candidates available.