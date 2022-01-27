Colts Work Out Former Broncos 3rd Round Cornerback Isaac Yiadom

According to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts worked out former Denver Broncos cornerback Isaac Yiadom:

At a listed 6’1”, 188 pounds (with 32 1/4” arms), Yiadom was a 2018 3rd round pick of the Broncos (2018-2019) and had a later stint with the New York Giants (2020) before most recently, joining the Green Bay Packers this past season.

He has the longer arms the Colts typically covet at cornerback:

During 61 career games (20 starts), Yiadom has 119 tackles (87 solo), a tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, an interception, 12 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

The Colts do have some potential turnover at the cornerback position, as two veterans: Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie are set to become free agents.

If ultimately signed, Yiadom would provide OTA or training camp competition with an outside chance to make the team’s 53-man active roster ahead of the 2022 season.