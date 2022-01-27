 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts’ Kwity Paye Listed Among PFF’s ‘Early Breakout Candidates’ for 2022

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

According to PFF, soon-to-be 2nd-year edge Kwity Paye was listed as their ‘Early Breakout Candidate’ for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022 among its list of representatives from each of the NFL’s 32 teams:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: EDGE KWITY PAYE

2021 PFF Grade: 69.6

Paye led all rookie edge defenders in pass-rush grade this past season at 71.3. Removing screens, run-pass options and play-action dropbacks, Paye ranked 31st of 108 qualifying edge defenders in pass-rush grade. The first-round pick has rare tools for the position, but he still has so much room to grow from a technical standpoint. Despite that, he managed to have a productive rookie campaign. With more polish, Paye should raise his first-year grade substantially.

Having been selected with the 21st overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 6’3”, 265 pound defensive end finished with 32 tackles (16 solo), 3 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and 2 fumble recoveries during 15 starts this past season.

Initially making an impact in run defense, Paye really progressed as a pass rusher during the season’s stretch, recording 28 QB hurries and 6 QB hits in the 2021 campaign—along with the 4.0 sacks. 12 of his 39 (30.8%) total QB pressures came in the Colts’ final 4 games.

Featuring a 4.57 forty time, Paye has impressive physical tools, but it’s just a matter of continuing to gain experience, grow, and ultimately, putting it all together on the field.

However, the future remains bright for the Colts’ potential breakout pass rusher.

