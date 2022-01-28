Report: Colts LBs Coach Dave Borgonzi Expected to Join Matt Eberflus’ New Bears Coaching Staff

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Indianapolis Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi is expected to join departed defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ new coaching staff with the Chicago Bears:

#Colts linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi is expected to join the #Bears staff under new head coach Matt Eberflus, per source. Borgonzi was with Eberflus in Dallas and Indy, where he helped develop All-Pro Darius Leonard and others. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 28, 2022

After multiple interviews, Eberflus was hired as the Bears new head coach earlier this week, and it’s anticipated that the Colts could see quite a bit of turnover on their defensive coaching staff—as a number of coaches could soon join Eberflus on a short drive up I-65 North.

In particular, another coaching name to watch that’s been speculated to potentially also be on the move to Chicago is Colts defensive backs/safeties coach Alan Williams, who’s also a candidate now for Indy’s vacant defensive coordinator position.

Along with Eberflus, Borgonzi joined the Colts as linebackers coach in 2018, having previously served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive quality control coach (2014-17), Dallas Cowboys offensive assistant (2013) and defensive assistant (2011-12) professionally respectively.

He’s been credited with aiding the development of some of Indianapolis’ young productive linebackers such as Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke.

Overall, it’ll be interesting to see what new defensive coordinator the Colts ultimately hire, and whether that coach will elect to deploy more of a Cover 2 or Cover 3 zone defense scheme.

That should dictate the type of coaches the Colts will look to fill some of these expected defensive staff openings.