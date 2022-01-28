 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts CBs Coach James Rowe Reportedly Also Joining Matt Eberflus’ Coaching Staff in Chicago

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: OCT 31 Titans at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Indianapolis Colts cornerbacks coach James Rowe will also be joining former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’s still being assembled, new Chicago Bears coaching staff—which also includes linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi:

With over 15 years of coaching experience, Rowe spent one sole season in Indianapolis, having previously served as Appalachian State’s cornerbacks coach.

His coaching was instrumental in the continued development of young cornerbacks such as Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers, who both had breakout seasons of sorts—while standout slot cornerback Kenny Moore earned his first career Pro Bowl appearance.

By all indications, he was a strong teacher for the Colts young secondary.

While the Colts will assuredly have to bring in some fresh faces now on their coaching staff to fill an increasing number of vacancies defensively—chief among them at defensive coordinator, it would be surprising to see the team deviate too far from the ‘Cover 2’ or ‘Cover 3’ defensive coaching tree.

