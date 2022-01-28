Report: Colts to Interview Jaguars DC Joe Cullen for Vacant Defensive Coordinator Job

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, on Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts will interview Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, who’s expected to be replaced when a new head coaching regime is imminently hired by the Colts’ AFC South rivals:

The Colts will interview ex-Jaguars DC Joe Cullen for their defensive coordinator job tomorrow, per sources. Indy is looking at a number of outside candidates to bring in.



Meanwhile, the Bears will interview Colts safeties coach Alan Williams (among others) for their DC job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 28, 2022

Shouldn’t say ex-Jags DC on Cullen. He’s still under contract there. But he’s elicited a bunch of interest from other teams, is probably going to be elsewhere. https://t.co/Eq349zCmev — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 28, 2022

Cullen has over 32 years of coaching experience, having previously served professionally as the defensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens (2016-20), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15), Cleveland Browns (2013), and Jaguars (2010-12).

For what it’s worth, the Jaguars finished 28th overall in weighted DVOA last season; however, given the train wreck publicly that was their head coach Urban Meyer and the current state of the rebuilding franchise—it’s hard to draw too much of a fair conclusion from that all together.

Colts fans may have seen firsthand the coaching of Cullen, when the Jaguars held Indy’s offense to just 11 total points in a 26-11 crushing season-ending loss in Week 18 that we’ll hopefully never have to relive ever again.

Either way, Cullen presumably won’t be the only candidate the Colts bring in for their defensive coordinator opening, but it’s worth watching whether he ultimately lands the job.