Report: Colts’ Safeties Coach Alan Williams to Interview for Chicago Bears’ DC Position

Indianapolis Colts’ safeties coach Alan Williams will interview for the Chicago Bears’ vacant defensive coordinator position, according to Albert Breer.

The Colts will interview ex-Jaguars DC Joe Cullen for their defensive coordinator job tomorrow, per sources. Indy is looking at a number of outside candidates to bring in.



Meanwhile, the Bears will interview Colts safeties coach Alan Williams (among others) for their DC job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 28, 2022

Former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was recently named the Bears’ new head coach, and both linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi and cornerbacks coach James Rowe have already agreed to join Eberflus in Chicago.

With Williams set to interview for the Bears’ defensive coordinator position, the Colts could potentially lose another piece from their coaching tree.

Williams has spent the last four seasons in Indianapolis and has played a crucial role in helping develop many of the Colts’ young secondary players throughout his time with the team.

Additionally, Williams has a total of 29 years of coaching experience under his belt, which includes 20 years in the NFL.

The Colts could potentially look to promote the safeties coach to defensive coordinator, just as they did with Marcus Brady when former offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni took the Philadelphia Eagles’ head coaching position last offseason.

Even though the Colts will do their due diligence when looking for a new defensive coordinator, including looking at candidates outside the organization, Chicago’s interest in Williams is certainly something to keep an eye on through the oncoming days.