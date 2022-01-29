Report: Colts to Interview Washington Football Team DBs Coach Chris Harris for DC Opening this Weekend

According to the IndyStar’s Joel A. Erickson, the Indianapolis Colts are also interviewing Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position this weekend:

The Colts will interview two defensive coordinator candidates this weekend



- Joe Cullen, defensive coordinator, Jacksonville. @AlbertBreer had this one already

- Chris Harris, DBs coach, Washington Football Team — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 29, 2022

The former NFL safety was selected by the Chicago Bears as a 6th round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft and had an 8-year playing career in the NFL. He was an NFL Second-Team All-Pro with the Chicago Bears in 2010—and played in ‘the Windy City’ when Colts general manager Chris Ballard was a prior scout for the franchise, so there’s some familiarity there.

At 39 years old, Harris has previously served as the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers assistant defensive backs coach (2016-19) and Chicago Bears defensive quality control coach (2013-14).

For what it’s worth, the Washington Football Team’s pass defense ranked 28th in Pass DVOA during the 2021 season—surrendering the 4th most passing yards per game at 254.9 total passing yards per game, although that’s not a clear indication of Harris’s coaching.

He also interviewed last year with the Philadelphia Eagles for their defensive coordinator opening:

The #Eagles are interviewing Washington Football Team defensive backs coach Chris Harris for their vacant DC job, source said. A fast-rising coach, Harris also played 8 years in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2021

Harris joins Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen as candidates the Colts are expected to interview for their current vacancy this weekend—along with potential internal options already on their defensive coaching staff, with presumably other external options still incoming.