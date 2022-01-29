Betting Against the Spread Conference Championship Round

Each week during the NFL regular season, I put out a sports betting article and start them all the same way. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

I don’t actually think the underdogs, the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers, will win this week. The Kansas City Chiefs -7 are a full touchdown favorite here and the Los Angeles Rams -3.5 are more than a field goal favorite and both favorites are hosting.

There are a lot of dumb people out there that are trying to sell a Bengals and 49ers victory as a possibility or near probability. Don’t get me wrong, I would absolutely love to see the most talent-rich teams collapse at the last possible moment, but that’s just it. The Chiefs and Rams are loaded with talent just dying to run into each other in the Super Bowl.

I say all of that to say that I would absolutely take the underdogs and the spreads here. I think both of these are actionable in that they’re wide enough margins for us to want that action, boss. Basically, Vegas is sort of saying neither of these games will be close. The reason is that we basically always give the home team +3. Then we say okay, could the Bengals get hot offensively and keep it close? Same for the 49ers. Could they get hot offensively and keep a game close?

Will either the Bengals or 49ers win this week? I highly doubt it. It’s not that it can’t happen, it’s that it straight up shouldn’t and I’m not saying that emotionally. It’s a good week to bet the spread!

