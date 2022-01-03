Monday Morning Awards: Week 17 vs. Raiders

MVP of the Game: Darius Leonard

The Maniac had one of his best games of the season against the Raiders, and he more than made up for the missed game last week. Leonard finished the game with 7 tackles, a forced fumble, and a key interception, showing once again why he is one of the most dangerous linebackers in football. The one thing that went wrong for Leonard yesterday, is how he missed a free sack on Derek Carr that would have pushed the Raiders way out of field goal range on 3rd and long. If Leonard makes the sack, then the Colts are still in the game, but he bit on the pump fake by Carr and the rest is history.

Dud of the Game (The Grigsy): Carson Wentz

Ouch, this was perhaps the worst game I have seen from a Colts’ quarterback in quite some time now. Literally every decision Wentz made yesterday was the wrong one. His timing and accuracy were abysmal, his decision making was subpar, and his long touchdown pass came on a lucky tip that should have intercepted. Other than one drive against the Cardinals, Wentz has been trash against proper opposition this season, and Reich has to be wondering whether trading for him was the right move.

Best play of the Game: Darius Leonard interception

Just a great read by Darius, and it is great watching him back at 100% with that nagging ankle injury now fully healed. The interception came on a 1st and 15 throw, with the Colts already up 4 and putting the offense in great field position. Just too bad Indy failed to capitalize on the turnover.

Worst play of the Game: Hunter Renfrow’s reception in the final seconds

Renfrow is a top 5 wr in the NFL pic.twitter.com/M7IGUeasj4 — toke (@ToKeNasty) January 2, 2022

Add this one to the list of terrible plays that seal a Colts’ loss, right next to the Wentz OT interception against the Titans, Blankenship’s missed kicks against the Ravens, and Barrett’s strip sack on Wentz.

Best position group: Linebackers

Darius Leonard takes home the MVP of the game award, but Bobby Okereke had himself a solid game while backup Zhaire Franklin also managed to make some plays. I was really skeptical about the linebacker group earlier this year, but they have stepped up to the task.

Unsung Hero: Rigoberto Sanchez

Not only was Rigoberto his usual consistent self at punting, but he also managed to handle some errant snaps by the backup long snapper (showing how important Luke Rhodes is for this unit), and also managed to make 2 special teams’ tackles.

Rookie of the Week: Kwity Paye

Kwity got a sack to continue his surge in the second half of the season, but he was mostly contained by the Raiders’ tackles. We all knew that Paye’s pass rushing repertoire was raw coming out of college, and that was on full display this game, as he just seemed to lack a consistent plan to generate pressure on Derek Carr.