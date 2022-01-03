Colts News: Colts face ‘win and in’ the playoffs scenario against Jaguars

Colts Face "Win And In" The Playoffs Scenario Against Jaguars | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Despite Sunday's loss against the Raiders, the Colts still control their own postseason fate. All it takes is a win next week at Jacksonville -- where Indianapolis hasn't been victorious

Seldom does the NFL offer mulligans. You know, a chance to re-tee and make up for that wicked duck-hook into the trees or slice into the pond.

The Colts could've clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Raiders but fell, 23-20, on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Whether it was the effects from COVID or missed practices, the Indianapolis Colts could not capitalize on their opportunities and clinch a playoff berth at home.

Midway through the third quarter Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, Jonathan Taylor slashed through the Las Vegas Raiders defense for a 9-yard run.

A nine-yard run midway through the third quarter of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders propelled Jonathan Taylor past Hall of Famer Edgerrin James into first place on the Indianapolis Colts’ single-season rushing yards list.

The Colts needed to find a way to win on Sunday, no matter if it was ugly, and their franchise quarterback didn’t meet the moment.

For the third time in four years, the Colts need to win their final regular-season game to reach the playoffs.

Indy became the "team no one wants to face" in the postseason after recent big wins, but Sunday might have tempered that notion some.

Updated NFL Playoff Picture: Packers clinch NFC top seed; Titans reclaim AFC No. 1 seed as Chiefs lose – The Athletic

The Patriots and Bills both clinched playoff berths, while the Cardinals' win at Dallas leaves the NFC West up for grabs.

Think practice would've helped Colts QB Carson Wentz play better against Raiders? He doesn't think so. He's clueless, blameless, to the bitter end.

One week after coming up big in the clutch in Arizona, Wentz failed to match Derek Carr in the moment in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Raiders.

On Carson Wentz's desperate heave, T.Y. Hilton pulled down possibly his last touchdown at Lucas Oil Stadium.