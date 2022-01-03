Colts Activate Linebacker Malik Jefferson from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that linebacker Malik Jefferson has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and the team restored quarterback James Morgan and tight end Eli Wolf to the practice squad—from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list respectively.

The team also released long snapper Kyle Nelson from the team’s practice squad.

Jefferson has appeared in 1 game for the Colts so far in 2021, playing 38% of the team’s total special teams snaps during Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals.

He should provide additional backup linebacker depth and serve as an athletic special teams contributor.

The New York Jets also claimed offensive tackle Greg Senat, who was promoted from the Colts practice squad to the 53-man active roster and waived shortly thereafter last week. He may have been a practice squad re-stash candidate for the Colts—if he cleared waivers.