DraftKings Sportsbook projects Chiefs to beat Rams in LA for Super Bowl LVI

DraftKings Sportsbook had to adjust their odds after last week’s Super Bowl-favorite Green Bay Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers. With Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs, DraftKings has pivoted to Patrick Mahomes as the current Super Bowl favorite.

As might be expected, the odds are tied heavily to quarterback play and experience. Joe Burrow is just in his second NFL season and Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t been able to establish himself as an upper-echelon talent since he arrived in the Bay. This leaves Matthew Stafford, who has shown a great deal of toughness throughout his early career in Detroit, and who is flourishing with the Rams, and Patrick Mahomes, who has already won a Super Bowl.

It’s also interesting to note that both home teams are favored this week, even though three of the four winners last week were on the road. The 49ers are on the road but just barely, as San Francisco is likely to show out pretty heavily for the game and the Rams have only “recently” returned to Los Angeles.

The 49ers defeated the Rams in both games earlier this season.

The Bengals are going to have a pretty different playoff experience at Arrowhead, a real test for Joe Burrow, but they beat the Chiefs in Cincinnati early this month. Also, Burrow played in a National Championship game just two seasons ago against Clemson. One has to wonder just how much different the environment will be from the one he experienced in a notoriously loud Superdome just miles from LSU.

Today, the Chiefs are favored with a home line of -7 over the Bengals. The Rams are favored with a home line of -3.5 over the 49ers. Another interesting note is that this means that the losing teams in each of the regular season games are favored in the Conference Championship.

It would be tough to top the wild and competitive action of the Divisional Round but the storylines this week are enough to make both games must-watch television.

Can you imagine Joe Burrow making a Super Bowl in just his second season, facing off against former Tom Brady (reportedly retiring) backup Jimmy Garoppolo who would be playing in Los Angeles for the fourth time this season (they played the Chargers in preseason)?

Could Garoppolo immediately take the Brady torch?

Or will Matthew Stafford get a chance for career redemption after he escaped Detroit?

Perhaps Patrick Mahomes puts another notch on his belt?

It’s fun to be an NFL football fan. Even if you’re eliminated, the drama goes on and the playoffs give you a reason to tune in.