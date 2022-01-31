Colts OG Quenton Nelson Pulls Out of Playing in 2022 Pro Bowl Because of Injury

Indianapolis Colts starting left guard Quenton Nelson has pulled out of playing in the 2022 Pro Bowl because of injury—as the Tennessee Titans announced that fellow guard Rodger Saffold will be replacing him on the AFC’s roster during the Sunday, February 6, NFL all-star game in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 4x NFL Pro Bowler battled through injuries all season—including a high ankle sprain that cost him three games (and was re-aggravated late in the season), but also a listed back, knee, and toe injury at various times—as well as a COVID-19 illness.

It’s not surprising that he’d rather dedicate the extra time to recovery and getting his body right for the 2022 regular season—in what’s a contract year of sorts for Big Q.

Making 13 starts for the Colts in 2021, Nelson still played at a Pro Bowl caliber level for Indianapolis, but wasn’t quite his usual dominant self—and it’s likely that injuries were largely to blame including a lingering bothersome ankle injury that re-flared up to close out the 2021 campaign.

Nelson was even named an NFL 2nd-Team All-Pro in 2021, but that might’ve been more from his pristine reputation—as his blocking dipped a bit, as he labored through the ankle injury at times which likely limited his mobility and ability to plant, and plow opposing defensive linemen.

The good news for the Colts is that with a league-leading 7 Pro Bowlers, there’s still 6 other Horseshoe teammates who will be able to represent the franchise well at Allegiant Stadium.