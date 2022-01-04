Colts News: For third time in four seasons, Colts need win in final game to reach playoffs

Colts playoffs: Indianapolis again needs win in final game

For the Colts to reach the playoffs, they'll need a win in final game for the third time in four seasons.

Hits And Misses: Darius Leonard Does It Again In The Turnover Department | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

5 Things Learned: Colts Fall To Raiders, But Still Control Own Destiny In AFC Playoff Race

The Colts fell to the Las Vegas Raiders, 23-20, and will enter Week 18 with a 9-7 record. Get inside what the Colts' loss means with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned.

The Colts Didn't Clinch, But Did Bigger Questions Present Themselves? | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Colts today activated linebacker Malik Jefferson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Colts today activated linebacker Malik Jefferson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and restored quarterback James Morgan and tight end Eli Wolf to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. The team also released long snapper Kyle Nelson from

Colts need to get big-play dynamic back in passing game

Carson Wentz has averaged an ugly 6.3 yards per attempt over the past seven games, a full yard less than he posted in the first nine games.