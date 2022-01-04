Matchups to watch revisited: Week 17 vs. Raiders

Colts’ LT vs. Maxx Crosby

Crosby was held in check by the Colts’ tackles last game, as he finished the game with just 3 total pressures. His counterpart Yannick Ngakoue had a much better game, totaling 5 pressures and a sack. My main conclusion regarding the tackle position from this game is that I would feel more comfortable with Pryor going forward than Eric Fisher.

Darius Leonard vs. Josh Jacobs

This was more of a Leonard versus the entire Raiders offense story, and Leonard had perhaps his most explosive game of the season, racking up 7 tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception. The Maniac with a healthy ankle is an entirely different player, and it has been showing this past couple of games.

Colts’ cornerbacks vs. Hunter Renfrow

Kenny Moore II failed miserably against Hunter Renfrow, who racked up 7 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. The thing with this matchup is that Kenny failed in two of the most important plays of the game, allowing a touchdown on 4th down and allowing the 3rd and long reception that came before the game winning field goal.

Jonathan Taylor vs. Raiders run-defense

The Raiders’ defense played an amazing game on Sunday. Taylor is the kind of back that is always going to eat, but the Raiders’ tackling was insanely good. There were not many instances this season where I saw a team tackle Taylor as well as the Raiders did. In the end, Taylor did finish with over 100 yards and managed to score a touchdown, but watching the game he was not as dominant as he has been this year.

Carson Wentz COVID status

Now I truly don’t know if starting Wentz was the right choice. Perhaps it was the lack of practice during the week, perhaps it was that he was still recovering, or perhaps it was just a bad game, but simply put Wentz played horrendously bad against the Raiders. Take a look back at every passing attempt, and he does literally almost everything wrong. Yet another bad game for Wentz when the Colts need him the most.