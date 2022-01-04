 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts Waive LB Malik Jefferson from the 53-man Active Roster

It was a short stint for the backup linebacker returning to the Colts’ 53-man active roster.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: AUG 07 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has waived linebacker Malik Jefferson, just a day after the team activated him to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

The 4th year linebacker appeared in 1 game for the Colts this season, playing 38% of the team’s total special teams snaps during Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals.

He was promoted from the Colts practice squad in mid-December.

No other active 53-man roster move was announced, so perhaps this is a precursor to another transaction that is soon forthcoming. It’s also quite possible that Jefferson could eventually find himself back on the Colts practice squad—should he clear league waivers.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...