Colts Waive LB Malik Jefferson from the 53-man Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has waived linebacker Malik Jefferson, just a day after the team activated him to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

We have waived LB Malik Jefferson. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 4, 2022

The 4th year linebacker appeared in 1 game for the Colts this season, playing 38% of the team’s total special teams snaps during Week 16 against the Arizona Cardinals.

He was promoted from the Colts practice squad in mid-December.

No other active 53-man roster move was announced, so perhaps this is a precursor to another transaction that is soon forthcoming. It’s also quite possible that Jefferson could eventually find himself back on the Colts practice squad—should he clear league waivers.