Colts DC Matt Eberflus Won’t Interview for Any NFL Head Coach Openings Until Regular Season is Over

Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus won’t interview for any potential NFL head coaching openings until after the team’s regular season is over—having been contacted last week by the Jacksonville Jaguars for their current vacancy (via 1070 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen and The Athletic’s Stephen Holder):

Jags contacted the Colts last week.



Flus says he, along with Chris Ballard and Frank Reich, decided to hold off interviewing with them until after the year. https://t.co/1VeIMQVn7l — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) January 4, 2022

Eberflus clarifies further and says the Colts made a collective decision to postpone any interview until they are done playing. So, nothing on that front until next week at the earliest. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 4, 2022

Right now, the Colts are hoping to get a win to clinch a playoff spot in the regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars—for what could potentially be an AFC contender, if they can just get into the postseason first.

The postponed timing makes sense, especially because the Colts are in Jacksonville this weekend, which would represent a potential conflict of interest for Eberflus otherwise—with the two teams set to face off in a must-win game for Indianapolis to keep their season alive.

It’s better to avoid that messy situation (and maintain focus overall), hone in on coaching the Colts defensively—who are still playing meaningful late football with a chance to make a deep playoff run, and try to get to an elusive Super Bowl.

Contributing to the Colts’ league-high (*tied) 33 total takeaways, Eberflus’ 4th ranked Indy defense in weighted DVOA has become one of the NFL’s top units this season. He’s set to be one of the more highly sought after NFL assistant coaches—and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him interview for other NFL openings beyond just the Jaguars this offseason.

However, any interview looks like it’ll have to wait until the Colts regular season is concluded, with unfortunately, their overall season in the balance this weekend—if Indianapolis cannot take care of critical business on the road.