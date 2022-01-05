Colts Sign Former 49ers OT Shon Coleman to the Team’s Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed offensive tackle Shon Coleman to the team’s practice squad.

The former 2016 3rd round pick of the Cleveland Browns (2016-17) has also spent part of his early career with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-2020). At 6’5”, 310 pounds, Coleman has appeared in 23 career games (16 starts—all with the Browns in 2017).

He opted out of the 2020 season with the 49ers because of COVID-19—having previously beaten cancer as a teenager (and potentially being at higher risk):

Shon Coleman beat lymphoblastic leukemia as a teenager. https://t.co/flNxfjRjgZ — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 6, 2020

He was placed on injured reserve with a triceps strain before the 2021 season by the 49ers but was released shortly thereafter with an injury settlement.

The Colts recently lost offensive tackle Greg Senat off of waivers from the New York Jets, who may have been a practice squad re-stash candidate—should he have cleared waivers.

Coleman’s signing could be an indication that the team is looking to replenish some of its lost offensive tackle depth further down on the team’s roster.