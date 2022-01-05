Colts Have Activated LS Luke Rhodes from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has activated long snapper Luke Rhodes from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team had an available active 53-man roster spot, after waiving backup linebacker Malik Jefferson yesterday.

Rhodes’ long snapping replacement for Week 17, Kyle Nelson, was released earlier this week.

As a 2021 NFL Pro Bowler, Rhodes has made 15 starts so far for the Colts this season and should upgrade their special teams units—returning back into the starting lineup.