 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts Have Activated LS Luke Rhodes from the Reserve/COVID-19 List

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: OCT 17 Texans at Colts Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that the team has activated long snapper Luke Rhodes from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team had an available active 53-man roster spot, after waiving backup linebacker Malik Jefferson yesterday.

Rhodes’ long snapping replacement for Week 17, Kyle Nelson, was released earlier this week.

As a 2021 NFL Pro Bowler, Rhodes has made 15 starts so far for the Colts this season and should upgrade their special teams units—returning back into the starting lineup.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...