Colts WR Parris Campbell Has a Chance to Play this Weekend—But Still Being Evaluated

According to his head coach Frank Reich, while it’s not a given, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell has a chance to play this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars—in a must-win game for the Horseshoe (via 1070 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen):

Frank Reich says Parris Campbell (foot) has a chance to play this week. No decision on that yet.



“Still has to prove a lot in the next couple of days."



Campbell hasn’t played since October 17th. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) January 5, 2022

Campbell has begun practicing again, but he hasn’t been cleared for game days yet.

The 3rd-year wideout suffered a foot injury during a 51-yard deep touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in Week 6 and has been undergoing recovery and rehab ever since—as he can’t seemingly catch a break.

On the season, Campbell has 10 receptions for 162 receiving yards (16.2 ypr. avg.) and a touchdown reception during 5 games (3 starts).

If he can stay healthy (which is a BIG if), Campbell could provide the Colts with a deep threat, who can help stretch the field and keep opposing defenses a little more honest when attempting to load the box against running back Jonathan Taylor:

Frank Reich confirms that has been opponents' approach: "I promise you, they are stacking the box against him... You play against JT and everybody in the whole defense is getting up, is getting emotionally up to play one of the potential MVPs of the league." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 4, 2022

That’s not insignificant, especially for a Colts offense that has seemingly taken less deep shots and had fewer big plays offensively through the passing game in more recent weeks—seeking to get back to being more dynamic through the air again.

Campbell has 4.31 forty time speed that simply can’t be taught—if out there fully healthy.

Regardless, we’ll have to see whether Campbell can actually return for the team’s regular season finale in Jacksonville or if a potential return in the playoffs is more realistic—should the Colts actually win this weekend and keep their season alive.