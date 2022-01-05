Colts Injury Report: DT Buckner Misses Practice With Knee Injury

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 18 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner missed practice today with a knee injury. Buckner has previously struggled with a knee injury this year but managed to play through it despite missing practice time. Hopefully Buckner can progress through the week and play Sunday. Buckner will be one to keep an eye on this week.

Offensive guard Chris Reed missed practice today with an illness. Reed is a very valuable depth offensive lineman who has find in due to injuries most of the year and played very well. There were times last week other Colts appeared on the injury report with an illness to then find themselves placed on the Reseeve/COVID-19 list so Reed will be one to keep a close eye on this week.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes missed practice today with a hamstring injury. Rhodes injured his hamstring during Sunday’s game against the Raiders and was unable to finish the game. Luckily the Colts have valuable depth at cornerback with young corner Isaiah Rodgers able to start if needed, so if Rhodes is unable to play Sunday the Colts will be in solid hands with Rodgers.

Linebacker EJ Speed missed practice today with a hip injury. Speed has been excellent this year in not only providing great special teams play but also starting for injured starters and playing well too. Fortunately for the Colts their three starters at linebacker are all healthy so the need for Speed isn’t as big this week.

Safety Andrew Sendejo was limited at practice today with a concussion. Sendejo has been unable to practice for two weeks since he left the Patriots game in week 16 with a concussion. Hopefully him being able to practice today although it was limited means he is making progress through the leagues concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman (ribs), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), safety George Odum (calf) and left tackle Eric Fisher (shoulder, knee, toe) were all full participants at practice today.