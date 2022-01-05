Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner on Sunday’s Game Against Jacksonville: ‘There’s Zero Margin for Error’

For the second season in a row and third time in four seasons under Frank Reich, the Indianapolis Colts will face a ‘win-and-in’ situation in their regular season finale when they travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

Colts’ Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner spoke with local media members on Wednesday afternoon and described the feeling around the rest of the team ahead of Sunday’s game.

“There’s zero margin for error,” Buckner said. “The majority of this season, we’ve been playing with our backs against the wall and that’s kind of how it is right now. Win and we’re in. Lose and we’re out.”

The Colts haven’t won a game in Jacksonville since 2014, and they know they’ll have to put their 6-game losing streak down there to rest in order to make the playoffs.

“The guys know what’s at stake is our season,” Buckner said.

“It’s fitting, you know what I mean?” Buckner continued. “Going down there, divisional game, in Jacksonville. The place that we’ve been struggling the past couple of years to get a win.”

To Buckner, Sunday is as good of a time as any to get a win in a place that many would describe as Indy’s house of horrors.

“What better time than now?” Buckner said.

The Colts have heard it over and over again, and they, along with Buckner, are ready to put the ‘you can’t win in Jacksonville’ narrative to rest.

“It’s all your mentality and mindset going into it,” Buckner said. “The guys are dialed in to get this win on Sunday.”

For the Colts’ sake, they need to be dialed in because Jacksonville will be looking to spoil their season — a season that saw Indy start 1-4 and get to 9-7 with now a perfect opportunity in front of them to make the playoffs for a second straight season.