Colts News: Is Carson Wentz holding the Colts back?

Is Carson Wentz Holding The Colts Back? | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Is Carson Wentz Holding The Colts Back?

Colts losing streak in Jacksonville; playoffs on the line

The Indianapolis Colts have a six-game losing streak on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Daily Notebook: Colts Expecting Jaguars' Best Effort In Week 18

The 2-14 Jaguars may be one loss away from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Colts are hardly taking anything lightly in a must-win game to end the regular season.

Colts: Case for and against Reggie Wayne making the Hall of Fame

Reggie Wayne, Andre Johnson and Torry Holt are Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists; who will be elected?

Colts Notebook: Jacksonville remains house of horrors | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts aren’t shying away from their recent history in Jacksonville this week.

Colts looking for more dynamic plays in passing game | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

Carson Wentz has been in a bit of funk the past three weeks, completing just 58.2% of his passes and averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. Those numbers must improve if

Why Michael Pittman Jr's 1,000 Yard Season Deserves More Praise - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

For the first time since 2018, the Colts have a 1,000 yard receiver. Diving into the stats a little deeper shows just how impressive this season has been.

NFL looks at contingency sites for Super Bowl amid COVID-19 | AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month's Super Bowl. That's not unusual because the league does so every year.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

Colts: Isaiah Rodgers has studied Xavier Rhodes for years

Isaiah Rodgers has been studying Xavier Rhodes for years. Now, after Rhodes' hamstring injury, he might have to replace him.

Colts riding Jonathan Taylor, man coverage to playoffs after bad start

After 1-4 start, the Colts are on the verge of playoffs because Frank Reich found his brain and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus found his spine.