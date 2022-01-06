Colts Place Veteran Safety Andrew Sendejo on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team has placed safety Andrew Sendejo on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The 11-year veteran safety has missed the Colts’ last two games because he remained in the league’s concussion protocol—having suffered a head injury during Week 15 against the New England Patriots. He had just returned to practice for the Colts this week in a limited capacity to begin Week 18.

On the season, Sendejo has 40 tackles (29 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 2 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during 12 games (10 starts).

If Sendejo cannot clear the league’s COVID-19 protocol in time for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, fellow safeties George Odum and Jahleel Addae would presumably assume a much larger role in his absence defensively next to entrenched starter Khari Willis.