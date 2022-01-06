Colts Work Out Former NFL CB Prince Amukamara and Canadian Guard Zack Williams

The Indianapolis Colts worked out a few different players on Thursday, including former NFL cornerback Prince Amukamara and Canadian guard Zack Williams, according to Joel A. Erickson, a Colts insider/writer for the Indianapolis Star.

Amukamara spent the majority of his career with the New York Giants (2011-2015) but was more recently a member of the Chicago Bears from 2018-2019. During his time with the Chicago, Amukamara played a total of 30 games and recorded three interceptions, three forced fumbles, 119 tackles and 18 tackles for loss.

The veteran corner also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, where he started 12 games and recorded 49 combined tackles and one tackle for loss.

With cornerback Xavier Rhodes dealing with a hamstring injury, the Colts are likely doing their due diligence on other veteran corners to potentially pair with Isaiah Rodgers and Rock Ya-Sin.

In addition to working out Amukamara, the team also tried out former Canadian guard Zack Williams.

Williams, a former third-round pick (28th overall) of the Calgary Stampeders in 2019, was an all-star in 2018 and helped Manitoba rush for 1,345 yards during that same season.

Indy always seems to be looking for more depth along their offensive line, which is what Williams would provide for the team moving forward if he were to be signed.