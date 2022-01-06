Colts Injury Report: DeForest Buckner Misses Practice; Chris Reed, Others Return as Full Participants

The Indianapolis Colts released their injury report after Thursday’s practice. Among those who missed practice include defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee) and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring). T.Y. Hilton (rest) and tight end Jack Doyle (knee) were limited participants.

Both Rhodes and Buckner missed a second straight practice. However, the feeling regarding Buckner is he should be alright to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic. Keefer adds, “I’d be shocked if he didn’t play.”

Good news on the injury front for the Colts — after two full practices so far, looks like LT Eric Fisher will return this week in Jacksonville.



Guard Chris Reed (illness), returned to practice Thursday. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), safety George Odum (calf) and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs) were all full participants for a second straight practice. Linebacker E.J. Speed also returned as a full participant after missing practice on Wednesday.

Left tackle Eric Fisher, who missed last Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, practiced for a second straight day and the expectation is for him to return Sunday against the Jaguars as well, according to Keefer.