 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rock and Rodgers: Colts Rising Young Cornerbacks Have Helped Solidify Secondary

The Colts have gotten some surprisingly exceptional coverage from two young cornerbacks—each with something to prove so far this season.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have two ascending young cornerbacks: Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers, who continue to help solidify the team’s secondary—for what’s been one of the league’s best defenses overall in 2021 (4th overall in weighted DVOA).

As a 2019 2nd round pick, Ya-Sin hit a surprising wall in his second NFL season last year—after a strong stretch to finish his rookie campaign with the Colts.

However, Ya-Sin has taken another step forward again in his 3rd season, as he’s eliminated the unnecessary grabbiness from his repertoire and is trusting that he’s in position to make plays in coverage (which he predominantly is these days):

Per PFF (subscription), during 2021, Ya-Sin is their 26th best graded cornerback with a +70.7 overall grade—featuring a +73.4 coverage grade.

During his past 4 games, Ya-Sin has been targeted just 12 times in 123 total coverage snaps for 5 receptions (41.6% reception rate), 36 receptions yards (7.2 ypr. avg.), 4 pass breakups, and 0 touchdowns surrendered.

Meanwhile, 2nd-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, as a former 2020 6th round pick, has assumed a larger role in the wake of veteran starter Xavier Rhodes battling through a number of injuries so far this season.

At a listed 5’10”, 176 pounds, Rodgers was projected to be more of a nickel/special teams returnman coming out of UMass, but he’s really flashed at outside cornerback so far this season—showcasing his excellent speed, tracking, and ball skills in coverage.

In 2021, Rodgers is currently PFF’s 20th best graded cornerback with a +70.7 overall grade—highlighted by a +75.1 coverage grade.

In his sophomore season, during 328 total coverage snaps, Rodgers has been targeted 55 times for 34 receptions (61.8% reception rate), 367 receiving yards, 3 pass breakups, 2 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and an allowed passer rating of 70.8.

The Colts’ rising young duo at cornerback is a bit reminiscent of the franchise’s 2006 Super Bowl Champion starting tandem of Marlin Jackson and Kelvin Hayden at cornerback, who made things awfully tough along the outside—en route to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

If they have their way, the Colts will be hoping for their own deep playoff run—and the exceptional play of Ya-Sin and Rodgers would presumably be among the key reasons why.

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...