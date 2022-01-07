Colts News: Indianapolis Colts milestones within reach vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts Milestones Within Reach vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More

Several Indianapolis Colts players have milestones within reach as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Despite Jonathan Taylor’s sustained greatness, Colts need more from Carson Wentz, passing game

In one regard, Jonathan Taylor has elevated himself into that rarified Peyton Manning air.

2021 NFL MVP Race: Why Colts' Jonathan Taylor Earned His Place Alongside League's Best QBs

Taylor not only leads the NFL in just about every rushing category but leads the rest of the field by a wide margin.

Colts Notebook: As spotlight grows, Taylor keeps producing | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

Even as Jonathan Taylor's acclaim grows and the offensive line is shuffled in front of him, the Colts' breakout star continues to put up big numbers.

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Parris Campbell With A Chance To Return For Sunday | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Parris Campbell With A Chance To Return For Sunday

Colts try out veteran CB Prince Amukamara after Xavier Rhodes injury

Amukamara was a longtime starter with the Giants, Jaguars, and Bears, but he'd likely be a depth signing, given the emergence of Isaiah Rodgers.

Missed opportunity helps sharpen Colts' focus | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

As the Colts prepare for another critical game Sunday in Jacksonville, the locker room leaders are stepping forward. "I gotta be the best for this team and just try to

The NFL needs to change its reward system to reduce the number of penalty flags - Sports Illustrated Talk Of Fame Network

NFL officials are graded by the league office every week for the calls they make and the calls they miss. But NFL head coaches should have the final say in their playoff assignments.

COLTS MEDIA