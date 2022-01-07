Colts News: Indianapolis Colts milestones within reach vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts Milestones Within Reach vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sports Illustrated Indianapolis Colts News, Analysis and More
Several Indianapolis Colts players have milestones within reach as they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the regular-season finale.
Despite Jonathan Taylor’s sustained greatness, Colts need more from Carson Wentz, passing game
In one regard, Jonathan Taylor has elevated himself into that rarified Peyton Manning air.
2021 NFL MVP Race: Why Colts' Jonathan Taylor Earned His Place Alongside League's Best QBs
Taylor not only leads the NFL in just about every rushing category but leads the rest of the field by a wide margin.
Colts Notebook: As spotlight grows, Taylor keeps producing | Sports | heraldbulletin.com
Even as Jonathan Taylor's acclaim grows and the offensive line is shuffled in front of him, the Colts' breakout star continues to put up big numbers.
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Parris Campbell With A Chance To Return For Sunday | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Colts Wednesday Notebook: Parris Campbell With A Chance To Return For Sunday
Colts try out veteran CB Prince Amukamara after Xavier Rhodes injury
Amukamara was a longtime starter with the Giants, Jaguars, and Bears, but he'd likely be a depth signing, given the emergence of Isaiah Rodgers.
Missed opportunity helps sharpen Colts' focus | Sports | heraldbulletin.com
As the Colts prepare for another critical game Sunday in Jacksonville, the locker room leaders are stepping forward. "I gotta be the best for this team and just try to
The NFL needs to change its reward system to reduce the number of penalty flags - Sports Illustrated Talk Of Fame Network
NFL officials are graded by the league office every week for the calls they make and the calls they miss. But NFL head coaches should have the final say in their playoff assignments.
COLTS MEDIA
Coach Baker's daughters stole the show last night on #HardKnocks— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 6, 2022
Streaming now on @HBOMaxpic.twitter.com/sUtSpnLq4p
Loading comments...