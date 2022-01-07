Colts Injury Report: CB Rhodes Ruled OUT While DT Buckner Is QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 18 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been ruled OUT for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a hamstring injury. Rhodes picked up a hamstring injury against the Raiders last Sunday and had not been able to practice all week. With Rhodes unable to play expect Isaiah Rodgers to join Kenny Moore and Rock Ya-Sin at cornerback in the starting line up.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been ruled as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars with a knee injury. Buckner has been unable to practice all week due to the knee injury but hasn’t been ruled out which still gives him a shot at playing Sunday. If Buckner is unable to play then expect a rotation of Taylor Stallworth and Dayo Odeyingbo to replace him.

The Colts lost safety Andrew Sendejo to the Rrserve/COVID-19 list but go into the game with a relatively clean bill of health. Left tackle Eric Fisher practiced all week and is available for Sunday after missing last weeks game due to toe, shoulder and knee injuries. The Colts could also activate wide receiver Parris Campbell off injured reserve before Sunday’s game. Campbell has been back at practice the last two weeks after being on injured reserve due to a foot injury he suffered in week 6 against the Houston Texans.