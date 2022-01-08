Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 18

The Madden ratings series is back for a 2nd season!!! In this series on Stampede Blue, I’m going to break down each player on a 50-100 Madden-style scale each week to help identify and illustrate which players are the best and most valuable players on the team. Please take note that these are current values and don’t take into account the value or future potential (or regression) of a player. Here is a breakdown of the tiers:

Tiers

95 to 100 — One of the 3 or 4 best players at his position in the NFL

90 to 94 — An elite, top 10 NFL player at his position in the NFL

85 to 89 — A borderline elite player who will make plenty of plays in each game

80 to 84 — An above-average starter

75 to 79 — An average starter

70 to 74 — An average starter who should only be used in small spurts

65 to 69 — A below-average starter and above-average backup

60 to 64 — An average backup

60 or below — A borderline roster player

Quarterbacks

Carson Wentz — 80 (-2)

Sam Ehlinger — 64

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor — 98

Nyheim Hines — 81

Marlon Mack — 75 (-1)

Deon Jackson — 63

Wide Receivers

Michael Pittman Jr — 87

T.Y. Hilton — 79

Zach Pascal — 73

Ashton Dulin — 72

Michael Strachan — 67

Dezmon Patmon — 64

Parris Campbell — 73 (Injured Reserve)

Tight Ends

Mo Alie-Cox — 80 (+1)

Jack Doyle — 79 (-1)

Kylen Granson — 69

Offensive Line

Quenton Nelson — 98 (+1)

Braden Smith — 85 (+1)

Ryan Kelly — 78

Mark Glowinski — 76

Chris Reed — 75

Matt Pryor — 72 (+2)

Eric Fisher — 71

Danny Pinter — 69

Will Fries — 63

Julien Davenport — 62

Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner — 97

Grover Stewart — 88

Kwity Paye — 81 (-1)

Kemoko Turay — 72 (+2)

Al-Quadin Muhammed — 72

Taylor Stallworth — 71

Dayo Odeyingbo — 70

Isaac Rochell — 68

Ben Banogu — 67

Antwaun Woods — 66

Tyquan Lewis — 77 (Injured Reserve)

Linebackers

Darius Leonard — 99

Bobby Okereke — 81 (-1)

Zaire Franklin — 73

E.J. Speed — 69

Matthew Adams — 64

Jordan Glasgow — 63 (Injured Reserve)

Secondary

Kenny Moore III — 90 (-1)

Khari Willis — 78

Xavier Rhodes — 77

Rock Ya-Sin — 76

George Odum — 73

Isaiah Rodgers — 73 (+1)

TJ Carrie — 69

Andrew Sendejo — 67

Josh Jones — 67

Jahleel Addae — 65

Julian Blackmon — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Special Teams

Rigoberto Sanchez — 85

Luke Rhodes — 78

Michael Badgley — 77

Rodrigo Blankenship — 79 (Injured Reserve)

Biggest Risers

Matt Pryor

Pryor is turning into a good player for the Colts. He is proving that he can be a starter, even a better starter than Eric Fisher and could be the long-term answer for the Colts. He did not allow any sacks and has been stout in the run game. He deserves more attention.

Kemoko Turay

Turay had a nice game, with a sack and pressures and is proving (again) to be a good rotational pass rusher.

Biggest Fallers

Carson Wentz

Wentz was brutal. If it weren’t for a lucky tipped touchdown, he would’ve barely had 100 yards passing. He missed a bunch of throws and looked completely out of sorts. He’ll need a good performance in the final week of the season to maintain his standing in the 80s.

Kenny Moore

Moore had a rough week. He allowed 8 catches (on 8 targets) for 110 yards and a touchdown. One bad performance doesn’t take away the fact that he’s one of better cornerbacks and maybe the best nickel cornerback in the NFL, but the Raiders (Zay Jones and Hunter Renfrow specifically) ate his lunch. It shows that even he is not invincible to bad performances.