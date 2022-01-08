Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in their season finale. Sitting at 9-7, a win would automatically put the Colts in the postseason for a second straight season.

With their backs against the wall, Indy will have to come prepared because Jacksonville will be looking to play spoiler to a season that saw this team start 1-4 and get to 9-7. Here are my three bold predictions ahead of Sunday’s must-win game for the Colts.

Jonathan Taylor will rush for 150 yards and score multiple touchdowns

Colts and NFL fans alike have witnessed history throughout the season for star running back Jonathan Taylor. In Week 17 against Las Vegas, Taylor surpassed Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James for the most rushing yards by a Colts running back in a single season with 1,734.

Taylor has only improved as the season has gone on. The Jaguars’ defense surrenders 127.1 rushing yards per game, meaning Indy’s star back will likely have plenty of opportunities to take over the game in the same way he did against Jacksonville in 2020.

The Colts’ defense will force at least two turnovers

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has accounted for more than half of Jacksonville’s 29 total turnovers this season. The former No. 1 overall pick has a league-leading 17 interceptions, including four that came just last Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Jacksonville’s 29 total turnovers are the most giveaways by any team this season, which could be favorable for a Colts’ defense that’s tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the most turnovers forced in the NFL (33).

Look for Indy’s defense to try and take advantage of a struggling Jags’ offense and force at least two turnovers Sunday.

Indy will get their first win in Jacksonville since 2014 and punch playoff ticket

The Colts are 15.5-point favorites at Jacksonville and will look to capture their first win there since 2014. Many defensive leaders — including DeForest Buckner, Darius Leonard and Khari Willis — have spoken on the importance of Sunday’s game and how the team will be ready for the challenge.

Despite Indy’s struggles down in Jacksonville over the last six games, the Jags have scored 20 points only once in their last ten games, which came against the Jets, and are surrendering 27.9 points per game.

Indy has heard the same narrative for the last six games and they’re ready to end the six-game losing streak. To me, the Colts will find a way to win, finish 10-7 and clinch a playoff berth for a second straight season under Frank Reich.