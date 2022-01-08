Colts News: Indy contemplates activating Parris Campbell

Colts Notebook: Indy contemplates activating Campbell | Sports | heraldbulletin.com

Looking for more dynamic plays in the passing game, the Colts could activate Parris Campbell from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game.

Is Carson Wentz The Long-Term Answer For The Colts? | 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Is Carson Wentz The Long-Term Answer For The Colts?

Colts: DeForest Buckner injury status up in the air for must-win game

The last time the Colts played without DeForest Buckner, they were run over by Derrick Henry. Buckner's questionable for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.

Colts offensive line; 9 different players have started in 2021

The Indianapolis Colts' starting offensive line has been together on just three occasions heading into week 18.

Colts Mailbag: Most Likely AFC Playoffs Wild Card Round Opponent, 2022 NFL Draft, Rock Ya-Sin's Strong Season

Ahead of Sunday's win-and-in regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from who the Colts could play if they get in the playoffs to if using more tempo could help the offense.

Colts Week 18 Injury Update

Rhodes (hamstring) suffered an injury in the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

SUBSCRIPTION ONLY

After 6 injuries in 3 seasons, can WR Parris Campbell give the Colts the lift they need? – The Athletic

The wideout hopes to return for Sunday against the Jaguars and could offer Indianapolis a serious deep threat in the postseason.

Colts Quenton Nelson: Brains behind the brawn

‘Everyone knows what great ability he has, but I think what makes Quenton special is how smart he plays and how instinctive he is.’

Colts passing attack built around Jonathan Taylor has been hard to find

As the Colts have become run-first, they've gotten worse at finding explosive pass plays. The two are supposed to work together. What's the issue?