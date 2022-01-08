DraftKings Sportsbook has Colts as 14.5-point favorites vs Jaguars in Duval

Sunday’s meeting between the Jaguars and Colts is significantly different than Indy’s game against the Raiders a week ago.

For one, the Jaguars have nothing to gain by winning this game. They’re currently sitting as the expected top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is extremely valuable for a franchise that needs a whole lot of draft or other capital to get the pieces in place for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. For another, the fan base has ultimately set out to mock the team on national television donning clown costumes as a public showing for team owner Shad Khan that the fans don’t have a great deal of confidence in sitting General Manager Trent Baalke.

The Raiders were playing to keep a playoff berth on the table. They were playing to honor John Madden. They were trying to overcome a lot of turmoil that plagued the franchise earlier in the season surrounding former head coach John Gruden, and they didn’t waiver against one of the hottest AFC teams on the road.

For the Colts, little has changed. They need to win to ensure they get into the playoffs. As it has been since early in the season, the Colts need to win no matter the opponent, and no matter the venue. If they beat the Jaguars and enter the playoffs, nothing changes.

In that respect, the Colts have been playing playoff games for much of the second half of the regular season. They’ve won a lot of games over that stretch but as with nearly every game prior to this week, no game is more important than this one. If the Colts lose, they’re likely going home to watch the playoffs. If they win, they’re in.

Which team shows up for each franchise? Will the Colts close out their huge comeback this season? Will the Jaguars play the role of spoiler and look to carry over a win into a new year? We’ll see. For now, the Colts are 14.5-point favorites in Jacksonville.

