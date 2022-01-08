Colts Activate WR Parris Campbell From IR; Elevate CB Anthony Chesley and Two Others To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts activated wide receiver Parris Campbell from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon while making a few other notable roster moves as well.

Parris Campbell called up off IR.



So looks like Campbell will make his return tomorrow for the first time since mid-October.



FWIW, #Colts passing offense has taken a clear dip in Campbell’s absence. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) January 8, 2022

In addition to activating Campbell, cornerback Anthony Chesley, safety Will Redmond and defensive tackle Chris Williams have been elevated from the team’s practice squad to the active roster.

We have activated WR Parris Campbell from IR.



We have elevated CB Anthony Chesley, S Will Redmond and DT Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad for #INDvsJAX. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 8, 2022

Campbell has not played since the team’s mid-October game against the Houston Texans. In that game, the third-year wideout caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Wentz in Indy’s 31-3 victory.

Although the Colts may take things slow with Campbell, the wide receiver’s presence alone could provide a boost to the team’s offense that hasn’t been the same through the air during his absence.

With cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville, Chesley provides some depth behind Isaiah Rodgers and Rock Ya-Sin. The same likely goes for safety Will Redmond, who provides depth in the absence of Andrew Sendejo (concussion protocol) and behind starters George Odum and Khari Willis.

DeForest Buckner was listed as questionable on the Colts’ final injury report Friday, so Williams could take Buckner’s place should he not be able to play.