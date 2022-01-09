Colts at Jaguars Week 18: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and Clowns

Six times in a row. This is Jacksonville’s current win streak at home against the Indianapolis Colts. If they can keep that streak alive, they’ll likely hold their divisional opponents out of the playoffs. If they don’t, the Colts will join the Tennessee Titans as AFC South representatives in the postseason.

Here’s how to catch this week’s action.

Game Time

1:00 PM EDT Sunday, January 9th

Location

TIAA Bank Field

1 TIAA Bank Field Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202

TV Channel

Regional Channel: CBS

Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel

Color analyst: Adam Archuleta

Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross

Radio

1070 The Fan AM and 97.1 HANK FM

Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor

Color Analyst: Rick Venturi

Sideline: Larra Overton

Odds

According to DraftsKings Sportsbook, the Colts are 14.5-point favorites on the road.

Referee Assignment

Clay Martin

