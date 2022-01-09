Colts at Jaguars Week 18: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and Clowns

Six times in a row. This is Jacksonville’s current win streak at home against the Indianapolis Colts. If they can keep that streak alive, they’ll likely hold their divisional opponents out of the playoffs. If they don’t, the Colts will join the Tennessee Titans as AFC South representatives in the postseason.
Here’s how to catch this week’s action.
Game Time
1:00 PM EDT Sunday, January 9th
Location
- TIAA Bank Field
- 1 TIAA Bank Field Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32202
- Capacity: 67,164 (could be filled with clowns)
TV Channel
- Regional Channel: CBS
- Play-by-play: Greg Gumbel
- Color analyst: Adam Archuleta
- Sideline Reporter: AJ Ross
Radio
1070 The Fan AM and 97.1 HANK FM
- Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor
- Color Analyst: Rick Venturi
- Sideline: Larra Overton
Odds
According to DraftsKings Sportsbook, the Colts are 14.5-point favorites on the road.
Referee Assignment
Clay Martin
Enemy Blog
