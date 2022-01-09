Colts vs. Jaguars, Open Thread

The 9-7 Indianapolis Colts will look to earn their first win in Jacksonville since 2014. With a victory Sunday, Indy would finish 10-7 and make the playoffs for a second season in a row under Frank Reich.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, will be looking to spoil Indy’s season. Even at 2-14, the Jags always seem to play Indy fairly tough, but the Colts must find a way to change that narrative in Week 18.

The Jags have scored 20 or more points once in their last ten games and they’re averaging a league-worst 14.2 points per game. Defensively, Jacksonville is giving up nearly 28 points per game, which work in the Colts’ favor.

Of Indy’s playoff scenarios, none is easier than win and you’re in against what many would consider to be an inferior Jaguars team. The Colts have grown tired of being unable to win in Jacksonville, and it’s time they put that narrative to rest.