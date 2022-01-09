Colts’ Injury Report, Week 18: DT DeForest Buckner Active, CB Xavier Rhodes, Others Inactive

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of the team’s regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Among those inactive are cornerback Xavier Rhodes, defensive end Ben Banogu, tackle Julien Davenport, guard/tackle Will Fries, running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and wide receiver Mike Strachan.

Cornerback Anthony Chelsey was added to the active roster on Saturday and will likely be one of the backups to starters Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers.

Additionally, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, is officially active, according to Zak Keefer, a writer for The Athletic.

After not practicing all week, DeForest Buckner (knee) is active today for the Colts. Still has never missed a game to injury since coming here. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 9, 2022

Wide receiver Parris Campbell, who was activated off IR Saturday, is also active for the first time since mid-October, according to Mike Chappell, a Colts writer/reporter for FOX59/CBS4 Sports.

DeForest Buckner active; didn’t practice this week.

Parris Campbell ready for return. https://t.co/dyDieRPgLT — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) January 9, 2022

Getting Campbell back could provide the Colts’ offense with a boost headed into their season finale and a potential playoff run.

Buckner being active is also key for an Indy defensive line that’s been solid in production throughout the last few games. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle has seven sacks going into the last regular season game of the season.